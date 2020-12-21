Massive local effort re-builds Suncroft home destroyed by fire

A massive community effort has almost completely rebuilt a house destroyed by fire nearly a year ago.

The blaze at the house in Churchview Estate meant that the elderly occupants who lived there for nearly 50 years were effectively homeless and had to be temporarily taken in by a relative.

Locals then set about re-building the property with tradespeople and suppliers offering their services for free or at heavily discounted rates.

Donations

Over €20,000 has also been raised through donations from members of the public.

It is expected that the couple will be able to move into the new house on or before the first anniversary of the fire. Fundraising events included a run/walk/cycle that covered 360km in 36 hours in May as well as a table quiz and a no-uniform day in schools.

There were plans to have the couple reunited with their home before Christmas but now it is more likely they will return before the first anniversary of the fire in January.

Rallied around

Chairperson of the Suncroft House Fire Fund, Diane Behan told the Leader that the local community and beyond have rallied around to help the couple.

“We've had incredible support from people. We haven't paid one shilling for any labour.

“Everyone has done their work for free from handymen to labourers to plasterers to electricians and plumbers.

“The community of Suncroft have really come together for this.

“We want to have this couple return to their home where they have lived together for many years.”

The couple who lived in the house, Dominic and Kathleen Hall, said they were overwhelmed by the generosity of everybody involved in the project.

They said: “Thank you to everybody involved in the fantastic work being done to get us back home.

Overwhelmed

“Both myself and Kathleen are absolutely overwhelmed with all of your kindness, hard work and the time you are all putting in.

“People we know and people we have never met have come to help us.

“We hope at some time to be able to meet and thank you all for for doing what we thought would never happen.

“From the bottom of our hearts we thank each and every one of you.”

Contact

For further information on fundraising activities and to donate please contact: Suncroft House Fire Fund chairperson Diane Behan at 087 9198732 or treasurer Catherine Martin at 087 987 2422.