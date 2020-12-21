Fire in garden shed may have been caused by tumble dryer

An overheated tumble dryer can sometimes be the source of a domestic fire.

Many householders turn them on for long periods and leave them unattended.

Wicklow Fire Service town crew responded to this garden shed fire on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson said: "We suspect the tumble drier may have been responsible.

"Please be careful over the Christmas period. Trust nothing electrical (ok maybe the fridge)."

Never leave washing machines or dishwashers on if you're going out or heading to bed.

A lot of electrical items are being used in the home more regularly these days due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

And a working smoke alarm gives you enough time to escape safely.