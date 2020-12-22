Deaths in Kildare, December 22 2020

Brendan Kelly, Castle Park, Kildangan

The death has occurred of Brendan Kelly, Castle Park, Kildangan. Predeceased by his daughter, Brenda Mary Kate. Much loved father of Becky, Adam and Luke. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family will take place. Requiem Mass will take place, tomorrow Wednesday at 11am in Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan, interment after in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Ger Mulhall, formerly of Willsgrove, Athy

The death has occurred of Ger Mulhall, formerly of Willsgrove, Athy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Colleen, mother Pauline, brothers Pat, John and Chris, sisters Joan, Mary, Pauline and Teresa, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mark Tyrrell, Coolearagh East, Coill Dubh, Kildare / Kilmainham, Dublin

The death has occurred of Mark Tyrrell, Coolearagh East, Coill Dubh, Kildare / Kilmainham, Dublin. Suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband and much loved father. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Emma, daughters Katie, Amy, Alana Rose and Ella, son Mark Jnr., brothers John, Val, Danny, Paul, Denis and Peter, sister Jane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 11am in Wellbrook Funeral Home, Allenwood, burial after in Staplestown Cemetery.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Michael Walsh, Convent View, Athy

Michael Walsh, of Convent View, Athy passed away at his residence on December, 21. Sadly missed by his daughters Susan and Valarie, son Michael, grandchildren Christopher, Danny, Joseph, Michael, Jodie, Dylon, Jake, Aaron, Yasmin, Leyla, great-grandchildren Kellsey and Naish, sons -in- law Naish and Kalander, sister Teresa, brother-in-law William, sister-in-law Bridget, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.