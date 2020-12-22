Conviction of man who murdered two Irish soldiers in 1980

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, has been notified of the conviction by a Lebanese Military Tribunal of the perpetrator of the murder of two Irish soldiers in Lebanon in 1980.

On April 18, 1980, Private Thomas Barrett and Private Derek Smallhorne were murdered and one soldier, Private John O’Mahony was seriously injured in the same incident in Lebanon. The personnel were serving as peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

At the village of At-Tiri, a convoy, which included the three Irish soldiers, was stopped and all the personnel were taken prisoner by de-facto forces. The Defence Forces personnel were disarmed and separated from the rest of the group. Private O’Mahony was shot and seriously injured while Privates Barrett and Smallhorne were murdered.

The trial of Mr. Mahmoud Bazzi by Military Tribunal, in Beirut, Lebanon has been ongoing since June 2015. At the latest hearing on December 21, 2020, Mr. Bazzi was convicted of the offences and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison. Due to Mr. Bazzi’s advanced age, the sentence was reduced to 15 years. He has been in custody since January 2015.

Speaking after receiving the news, Minister Coveney said: “I am thankful that this matter has been brought to a conclusion by the Lebanese Authorities and that a conviction has been obtained in the case.”

The Minister added:“The Irish Government has done everything possible to assist the Lebanese authorities with this case in recent years and I am delighted that, after four decades since the murder of the two peacekeepers, justice has now been done. The families of Privates Thomas Barrett and Derek Smallhorne who lost their lives so tragically while on United Nations peacekeeping duty in Lebanon have been updated on the outcome of the case. I hope this decision of the Military Tribunal will go some way to ease the suffering endured by the families by the loss of their loved ones.”

Minister coveney commended Ex-Private John O’Mahony who suffered serious injuries in the same attack, for his courage and dignity in having faced Mr. Bazzi at the earlier stages of the tribunal process. "I appreciate how difficult that was for him and the time he took out from his own life to get justice for his colleagues. The verdict will be a huge relief to him also."

In the course of official visits to Lebanon in recent years, by members of the Irish Government, meetings were held with Lebanese Government Ministers and key officials to impress on them the importance attached to receiving justice for the families of Privates Barrett and Smallhorne and for retired Private John O’Mahony.