Leasing social houses is bad value long term councillors tell meeting



Kildare County Council and the public will get bad value in housing from long term leasing, its monthly meeting has been told.

At the council’s full meeting on December 21, Cllr Aidan Farrelly asked for information on the decision-making process regarding Long Term Leasing agreements for housing, the role of council in this process and what policy determines this process.

He said it appeared that the council would get very bad value from the leasing when it had to hand back leased houses to the developer after 25 years.

The Social Democrat councillor said that houses could be built directly by the State for €230,000 but it was paying far more for them through leasing.

He asked why the council was so intent on leasing.

Officials said leasing was government policy.

Cllr Joe Neville (FG) said he did not agree with a lot of what the Social Democrat said but he supported him on this. Why does the council lease when it can buy itself.?The taxpayer will not own them after 25 years.

Cllr Farrelly said in the future, tenants would be sent from pillar to post with different agencies. He also said that councillors had not been aware of what is happening.

Cllr Nuala Killeen said that just because this spending was off the books does not mean that it was right. She could understand the requirement for “commercial sensitivity” in some cases but councillors needed to know what was happening.

Cllr Bill Clear said that one year’s rent in a Naas social housing scheme would be €3.5m or €35m over ten years. “This is poor value for money,” he said.

Supporting them, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said she was not aware until recently about “enhanced leasing” and asked for a cost benefit study.

Cllr Kevin Duffy said money would not come into the housing system if it were not for leasing. “It is about stimulating the market,” he said.

Officials said Rebuilding Ireland, Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness set a target of the delivery of 10,000 leased units and Kildare County Council received specific leasing targets, which it is doing via three different types of leasing: standard leasing, enhanced leasing and enhanced leasing mortgage to rent.

Enhanced leasing has been designed to target newly built or to be built units and is intended to accelerate the delivery of new housing units.

Councillors were told that if the council did not take up the leasing option it would not get the houses.

All three schemes are coordinated through the Housing Agency but the council will accept standard leasing proposals directly.

The local authority remains the decision maker.

The meeting was told the Housing Agency is the custodian of the lease agreements and the council is not permitted to make changes to the terms of the lease without the permission of the Agency. It also heard that all proposals are subject to approval of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.