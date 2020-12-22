Complaints ‘will follow change to Naas water supply’

Plans to alter the water supply provided to swathes of Naas are likely to prompt numerous complaints.

Irish Water management has been criticised for failing to provide enough information about the new water expected to come on stream.

However, the utility has said that a map with details of the areas affected will be produced next month and measures may be taken to ensure a ‘softer’ water supply.

“This is going to be a huge issue and we will get the complaints but they won’t arrive until after the water comes,” Cllr Evie Sammon told a Naas Municipal District meeting on December 15.

Cllr Sammon said some of the problems would be solved if a conditioning plant is deployed more regularly at the treatment facility.

The areas likely to get a new supply are Naas east, Naas west, Naas north, Brannockstown, Carnalway, Killashee, Rathasker Heights and Spring Gardens (both in Naas).

Cllr Sammon said politicians in Athy and Newbridge have received numerous complaints about the water supply.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett said that Kildare County Council will be in the firing line once the supply changed to water treated at a plant near Athy from the treatment facility at Ballymore

Eustace.

Earlier this year, Irish Water moved to allay fears surrounding plans for a new water source to service a swathe of mid-Kildare and a population of about 30,000.

The proposal involves the replacement of the existing supply with water from the River Barrow.

The water used in the greater Dublin area (GDA) comes from treatment plants at Ballymore Eustace, Leixlip, Srowland (Athy) and Vartry (Roundwood, County Wicklow).

This is fully compliant with drinking water regulations — but, says Irish Water, the quantities of water produced at these plants varies ‘depending on water levels in rivers, streams and reservoirs and the demand in various parts of GDA’.

A spokeswoman for Irish Water added: “Safeguarding our water supply for homes and businesses across the entire GDA remains a vital focus.”