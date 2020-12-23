Kildare deaths, December 23

Bridget Gordon (née McBride), Naas, Kildare / Donegal

The death of Bridget Gordon (née McBride) Naas, Kildare / Donegal occurred on December 22. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness, at home. Bridget, beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of Thomas, Catherine, Jacqueline, Oliver and Margaret; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers Gerard, Jackie, Seamus and Terry, sisters Pearl, Mena and Carmel, sons-in-law Diarmuid, David and Chris, daughter-in-law Agnieszka, grandchildren Jake, Marek, Logan, Denis, Marcin, Katie Bridget, Molly May, Willow Mae, PJ, Jessica, Luke and Emily, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder on Thursday at 9.30am.

Ann McMillan (née McDermott), Market Square, Kilcullen

Ann McMillan (Nee McDermott) (writer) Market Square, Kilcullen and late of Rathasker House, Naas passed away on December 22 peacefully at home. Loving wife of the late Matthew McMillan and sister of Dermott. Deeply regretted by her loving children Matthew, Heather, Drew, Peter, Cameron, Doon, Susan and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas, on Thursday 24 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ann's funeral Mass will be live streamed on Naas parish website.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 25 people in the church.

John Molloy, Coarse Moor, Straffan, Kildare / Ardclough

Molloy, John, Coarse Moor, Straffan and late of Boston Road, Ardclough, passed away obn December 22, peacefully at his residence. Beloved brother of the late Dan and James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Damien, Cathal and David, daughters-in-law Síle, Helen and David's partner Maria, grandchildren, brothers Pat, Ben and Paul, sisters Margaret, Mary and Carol, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Jim, aunt Peg, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning (Christmas Eve) at 11am by going to www.celstra.ie

Mary Mooney, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon / Maynooth

Mary Mooney, Sheegora, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Maynooth passed away peacefully on December 22 at Sligo University Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Brendan Coady, her brother Michael (Maynooth), Brendan’s children Tara, Carol, Alan, Amanda, Luke, and Aaron, sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick (Paddy) Quinn, 49 Whitecastle Lawns, Athy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Quinn. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Betty, children Sandra, Angela, Ber, Caroline, Patrick, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Keith and Gavin, brothers Tony and Michael, sister Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.