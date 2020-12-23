Knife produced during robbery at shop in Ballymore Eustace

Naas gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to the robbery of the Day Today Shop, Chapel Street, Ballymore Eustace on December 19.

A lone male entered the premises at about 5.25pm wearing a wine hoody top and black tracksuit bottoms. The male’s face was covered. A knife was produced during the course of the robbery and the male left with a sum of money. No one was injured.

Read more County Kildare news

Anyone who witnesses this male or who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Naas garda station on 045 884300, The Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.