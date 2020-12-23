Councillors adamant Newbridge Hall funds should be for local youth facility

The sale of the historic Ó Modhráin Hall in Newbridge is ‘imminent’ and councillors are insisting some of the proceeds must be used to build a much-needed facility for young people in the town.

Last week’s Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting agreed to draft and sign a letter to be sent to the Charities Regulator on the issue.

District manager Joe Boland told the meeting that he understood the sale of the derelict site on Cutlery Road could be finalised before Christmas or early in the New Year.

Locals believe the derelict building, beside the Whitewater Shopping Centre, is a major eyesore in the town and its future has been a long-running saga.

Councillors believe youth facilities should be better resourced in the locality.

Mr Boland added that the Charities Regulator will determine where the funds go. He agreed that the development of facilities for the youth in Newbridge would be a good proposal.

He reminded councillors that the site had been derelict for some time and that Compulsory Purchase Order proceedings were initiated after which the trustees began plans to sell the property.

The Council will keep a watching brief on the sale as it is not party to the transaction and has no role in it.

But Mr Boland said: “I think we should write to the regulator to seek further assurances.”

The meeting later agreed that Mr Boland would draft a letter and circulate it to councillors and send it without delay.

Cllr Noel Connolly said that the Council needs to send a strong message to the Regulator on the issue.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy pointed out that the site has been derelict for a long time and said that an urgent resolution to the issue was needed.

Cllr Mark Stafford said: “Ó Modhráin Hall has enjoyed a chequered history and there may be a few twists in the tale to come.”

He added the Derelict Sites notice caused the trustees to sell the property and commented that “the waters are muddied”. He remembered the legacy of the late Gerard O’Connor who will always be closely associated with the facility. He suggested that the “Ó Modhráin” name should be retained in the next phase of development for the building.

Cllr Anne Connolly also paid tribute to the work of Mr O’Connor in promoting music and culture over several decades in the town.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer said she was a keen supporter of music and culture and wanted to support the motion.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that there are no current plans for Newbridge Town Hall to re-open to the public for meetings and other uses. Councillor Chris Pender had asked the Council to outline the process for the reopening of the Town Hall for public usage.

The Council said that its Facilities Sections have no plans to open Newbridge Town Hall to the public under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Officials added: “This situation will be reviewed when restrictions are eased.”

Elsewhere, Councillor Noel Heavey called on the Council to put forward options to improve safety on Morristown Bridge outside the town.

Cllr Heavey referred to the “heavy level of commuter traffic over the narrow bridge” and claimed that commuters had safety concerns.

The Council said it will undertake a traffic count at Morristown Bridge to determine the level of traffic and HGVs using the bridge.

A statement added: “A source of funding will have to be identified to undertake any design works/construction works as significant capital funding will be required for possible land acquisition, road realignment works, relocation of utility services etc.”

In addition, agreement with Iarnród Éireann would be required to undertake any works on the bridge and ramps.”

Cllr Heavey called for the traffic study to be done on a typical working day and to cover morning traffic including wide vans and HGVs as he claimed these vehicles were causing issues for other motorists.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer, who supported the motion, said she had some people had wing mirrors clipped due to the narrow width of the bridge.

