Naas Lions fundraise despite Covid-19 restrictions

It's that time of year again when Naas Lions Club members would be seen shaking buckets around Naas and Sallins to raise funds for its annual Christmas food appeal.

This year however, due to Covid19 restrictions, the club cannot collect on the street as usual, and so are instead collecting online via a GoFundMe page, with a goal of raising €10,000.

The main beneficiary for the funds raised this year will once again be the local branch of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

Tom Keightley and and John Kehoe fundraise pre Covid-19

The money will help SVP to provide food and necessities for the families most in need in the Naas and Sallins localities.

Since being established in 1978, thanks to the unwavering generosity of the local community, Naas Lions Club has been able to donate a total of over €690,000 to SVP.

The impact of the financial pressure and uncertainty caused by the pandemic cannot be understated, so any donation you can make would be greatly appreciated, no matter how big or small.

Your help will continue to offer support to those most in need this Christmas.

In addition, there are collection boxes at the tills at SuperValu Naas, Dunnes Stores, Swan’s on The Green, SuperValu Sallins and other retail outlets around Naas.

The GoFundMe page is https://www.gofundme.com/f/naaslions-foodappeal