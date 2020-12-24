UPDATED: Man missing from Kildare/Dublin border is found

A man who was missing from the Kildare/Dublin border Lucan has been located safe and well.

Gardaí were seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Trulock.

The 19 year old went missing from his home in Lucan in the early hours of this morning (Thursday December 24).

Read more County Kildare news

Dean left home at around 1am.

Gardaí and his family were concerned for Dean's well being.

However no further action is now required and the public and media have been thanked for their assistance.