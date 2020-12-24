Only 1% of council houses in Kildare are empty

Just 1% of the houses owned by Kildare County Council are vacant - according to the latest information provided by the council.

KCC owns about 4,850 houses across the county and just less than 50 are currently unoccupied.

Some 26 homes need major renovation work while 37 reportedly require minor work.

A total of 11 houses were repaired since October, including four in the Clane-Maynooth area and two each in the Kildare-Newbridge, Celbridge-Leixlip and Naas areas.