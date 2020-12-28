Deaths in County Kildare. Rest In Peace.

George Edward Phipps, Tuckmill Stables, Straffan / Ardclough

December 25. In the tender care of the staff of Unit 6, The Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Martina, sons Eddie and Paul, daughter Jayne, brothers Henry and Jack, daughters-in-law Anja and Deirdre, son-in-law Jim, granddaughter Caitlin, grandsons Sean, Sam, Harry, Charlie, Fionn, Oscar and Cillian, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page at RIP.ie. For those that wish to view George's Funeral Service, it will be streamed live on Tuesday at 12 noon from St. John's Church, Kill via the webcam on the Parish website at www.naasunion.com . Burial afterwards will be in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs at their website www.guidedogs.ie

Philip Page, Temple Mills, Rathangan

December 24. Formerly of Magee Barracks, Kildare Town. Brother of the late Billy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Philip and Stephen, grandchildren Dylan and Isabelle, daughter in law Jenny, brother Martin, sisters Kathleen, Vera, Mary, Geraldine and Mena, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Mona McMahon

Mona McMahon(née Murphy), Woodside Park, Kildare town

December 26. Formerly of Tully. Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare Town surrounded by her loving children. Wife of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving son Frank, daughters Evelyn, Noreen, Catherine and Bernadette, Momo's grandchildren Tom, Anna, Michael, Edward, Sean, Lauren, Conn, Niamh, Emma and Matthew, daughter in law Laura, sons in law Paul, Gavin, Niall and Mark, brother Tom, sisters Marie, Frances, Judy and Ina, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mona's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv. Family flowers only please.

Elizabeth ( Eilish ) Holton

Elizabeth ( Eilish ) Holton (née Harris), Cloona, Enfield

December 27. The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Eilish) Holton (nee Harris), Cloona House, Enfield, Co. Kildare and late of Cloncurry, Enfield Co. Kildare, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Newpark Care Centre, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband William, sons Dermot and Paddy, brother Joseph, sisters in law Bridget Cusack and Bridget Harris and, brother in law Pat Saunders. Sadly missed by her loving family, Eamon, Jimmy, Liam, John, Tommy, Mick, Joe, Brendan, Kevin, Mary, Anne, Frank, Vincent, Larry and David, brother Michael, sister Mary (Saunders) Daughters in law, Son in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Timothy Downes

Timothy Downes, Lakelands, Naas, / Kilfinane, Limerick

December 24. Peacefully at Willowbrook Nursing Home. Beloved brother of the late Michael, John and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Karl, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Emma and Malachy, brothers Tommy and Tony, sister Hester, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. "May He Rest In Peace".

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

Funeral arrangements including details of streaming service will follow later. Funeral Arrangements Later

Teresa Bannon

Teresa Bannon (née Ahern), Nenagh / Leixlip

26th December 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Louise (Ryan) (Nenagh), son-in-law Philip, her adored granddaughters Paula and Clodagh, nephew Paddy Kennedy, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and many friends. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place on Tuesday, December 29th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, at 2.15pm approx. with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on the parish Radio at 106.2 fm. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.