Permission sought for mobile phone mast in Newbridge

A Dublin-based company wants to build a mobile phone mast in Newbridge.

An application for a 24 metres (80 feet) tall telecommunications support structure has been received by Kildare County Council from CK Hutchison Networks Ltd.

The mast will carry antennas and dishes and there will be a ground level equipment cabin and cabinets and security fencing. It’s planned to extend an existing access track.

A decision is due to be made by February 10 and the public may make submissions by January 20.