No plans for a community garden in Naas

There are no plans to develop a community garden in Naas.

Green Party councillor Colm Kenny asked the council to confirm if there was any proposal to develop a community garden of community allotments in the Naas area.

However KCC says there are no immediate plans to develop a community garden or allotments in Naas. This would be subject to identifying suitable sites for them, finance to develop them and interested voluntary organisations to manage them.

Cllr Bill Clear said there had been a proposal for a garden in Jigginstown - but that was three years ago and it didn’t happen.

He added it is disappointing that the site is now derelict but Naas needs a community garden and a location near the canal might be more suitable.