Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, December 29

The death has occurred of Timothy DOWNES

Lakelands, Naas, Kildare / Kilfinane, Limerick

Formerly of Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at Willowbrook Nursing Home. Beloved brother of the late Michael, John and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Karl, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Emma and Malachy, brothers Tommy and Tony, sister Hester, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you can do so in the Condolence Book below.



The death has occurred of Cpt. Dominic Hollywood

Rail Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Newry, Down

Hollywood, Cpt. Dominic (Coast Lines and B&I Line), Railpark, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Newry, Co. Down, December 26th 2020, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, following a brief illness, deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mary, daughter Clare and son Ronan, sadly missed by his loving granddaughter Carmel, son-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Dominic. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Dominic's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by going to www.maynoothparish.org.



The death has occurred of Michael Patrick Murphy

Rathcurragh, Newbridge, Kildare / Daingean, Offaly

Formerly of Liffey View, Newbridge, London, England and Daingean, Co. Offaly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Terry, sister Catherine, brother Jimmy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace.

Due to Government advice and restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 9 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold's cross at 10:45 am. Michael's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1



The death has occurred of Susan (Susie) MURRAY (née Daniels)

Beaumont, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare

MURRAY, Susan (Susie), (nee Daniels), (of Beaumont, Dublin 9, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, and former member of the Dorothy Daniels Travelling Show), passed peacefully at Navan Road Community Unit (Cuan Ros) on December 28th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robin; very sadly missed by her children John, Alison, Declan and Aoibhinn, daughter-in-law Trish, son-in-law Amed, granddaughters Rosie, Carol and Rachel, and all in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section below. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland via

www.focusireland.ie/donate/



The death has occurred of David Tracey

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare

Tracey, David, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, December 26th 2020, suddenly, deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mary, his loving daughters Vicky and Aisling, stepson Stephen, mother Doreen, father-in-law Barney, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for David. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. David's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning (Dec. 31st) at 11am by going to www.maynoothparish.org.

David's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Old Greenfield at 10.30am to make its way to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Teresa Bannon (née Ahern)

Nenagh, Tipperary / Leixlip, Kildare

Teresa Bannon, (nee Ahern), Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, late of Easton Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballycommon, Nenagh, 26th December 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Louise (Ryan) (Nenagh), son-in-law Philip, her adored granddaughters Paula and Clodagh, nephew Paddy Kennedy, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and many friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place on Tuesday, December 29th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, at 2.15pm approx. with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on the parish Radio at 106.2 fm

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth ( Eilish ) Holton (née Harris)

Cloona, Enfield, Kildare

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Eilish) Holton (nee Harris), Cloona House, Enfield, Co. Kildare and late of Cloncurry, Enfield Co. Kildare, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Newpark Care Centre, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband William, sons Dermot and Paddy, brother Joseph, sisters in law Bridget Cusack and Bridget Harris and, brother in law Pat Saunders. Sadly missed by her loving family, Eamon, Jimmy, Liam, John, Tommy, Mick, Joe, Brendan, Kevin, Mary, Anne, Frank, Vincent, Larry and David, brother Michael, sister Mary (Saunders) Daughters in law, Son in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eilish Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Mona McMahon (née Murphy)

Woodside Park, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Tully. Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare Town surrounded by her loving children. Wife of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving son Frank, daughters Evelyn, Noreen, Catherine and Bernadette, Momo's grandchildren Tom, Anna, Michael, Edward, Sean, Lauren, Conn, Niamh, Emma and Matthew, daughter in law Laura, sons in law Paul, Gavin, Niall and Mark, brother Tom, sisters Marie, Frances, Judy and Ina, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mona Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mona's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv.

Family flowers only please.



