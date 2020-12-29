LATEST: Naas hotel gets green light for multi-floor extension

A Naas hotel has been given the green light for a multi-floor extension.

The way is cleared for the Maudlins House Hotel on the Dublin Road to build a six-floor extension comprising of 70 'aparthotel' rooms.

The estimated construction value of the project is €7.3m, according to construction industry database, Construction Information Services.

A planning application for the works was submitted to Kildare County Council in March by Clane Inn Limited.

Each floor will include a meeting room with a single-storey pedestrian link bridge/walkway to the existing hotel building.

According to planning documents, the existing Maudlins House Hotel entrance and frontage to the Dublin Rd will remain unchanged.

The paperwork notes that Maudlins Farmhouse is a protected structure under legislation.

An 'aparthotel' or an apartment hotel is a serviced apartment complex that uses a hotel-style booking system.

It is similar to renting an apartment, but with no fixed contracts and occupants can "check-out" whenever they wish.

Aparthotels are popular across Europe and the US.