Newbridge bar presents cheques to three healthcare facilities after fundraising events

Mc Donnell’s Bar in Newbridge has finally had the opportunity to present cheques each totally €2,166 to Naas General Hospital, St Brigid's Hospice and Tallaght Hospital.

Nigel and Marie Dowling accepted the cheque on behalf of Tallaght Hospital, Peggy O’ Dwyer on behalf of the Oncology Department of Naas General Hospital and to Dolores O’Shea from St Brigid’s Hospice.

The three groups were known to the late Tom Mc Donnell who passed away in February 2019.

Thanks to everyone who helped make the fundraising night a success.
































