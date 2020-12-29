Athy photographers receive awards in 2020 competition

Athy Photographic Society (APS) held their end of year competitions on Zoom recently.

The APS Photographer of the Year and the APS Nature & Wildlife competitions.

PJ Ryan won the Jack Brogan Photographer of the Year Perpetual Trophy, Elizabeth Fingleton won the Intermediate Trophy.

Con Doyle won the APS Wildlife Trophy, sponsored by PJ Ryan.

Competitions were judged by Ita Martin and Katy Swarbrigg from the Malahide Camera Club.

Judges said they were very impressed with the exceptional high standard of all the photographs displayed in both competitions.

Both competitions plus the APS 2020 exhibition can be viewed on the Athy Photographic Society’s Facebook page and also YouTube.

An APS spokesperson said: "Club members wish to sincerely thank Ita Martin and Katy Swarbrigg for a job well done.

"For all our Facebook followers, just a little reminder that the APS 2021 Calendar with beautiful colourful and interesting photographs, is on sale in some local shops in Athy.

"It can also be purchased from any of APS members. Wishing all our followers a peaceful, safe and prosperous New Year."