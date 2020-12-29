CCTV: Garda appeal after cash stolen from supermarket

Gardaí are investigating a robbery that took place at a supermarket last month.

The incident happened at the premises on the Tullow Road in Carlow on November 24 at approximately 8.20pm.

On the date in question a male suspect (seen in CCTV image) gained access into the closed supermarket and made his way towards the back office, where two members of staff were counting cash.

The suspect gained entry to the office where the two staff members were working.

During the robbery, the staff were threatened and demands were made that the till contents and the safe be opened.

They were subsequently tied up with Duct tape.

The suspect then left in an unknown direction.

A significant amount of cash was stolen.

The suspect was wearing a distinctive desert camo jacket with a cream hoodie underneath, dark tracksuit bottoms with a Liverpool logo and blue Nike runners.

Garda Appeal

● Were you in this area on the night in question?

● Do you remember seeing anyone fitting the suspect’s description?

● Do you remember seeing a man acting suspiciously in the area before or afterwards?

Gardaí at Carlow Garda Station are investigating and can be contacted at: (059) 9136620.