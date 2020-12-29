BREAKING: Snow and Ice Warning for Kildare
Snow on the M7 during the 'Beast from the East' in 2018
Met Eireann has issued a Snow/Ice Warning for Kildare and 12 other counties.
The Status Yellow Warning is valid from midnight tonight to 12noon tomorrow (Wednesday).
The warning also applies to Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.
Forecasters are predicting a "risk of snow accumulations to lower levels".
