Garda appeal over man missing since after Christmas

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Gheorghe Virvara aged 36 years.

Georghe is missing from the Burnell Court area of the Malahide Road, Dublin 17, since Sunday.

Gheorghe was last seen at Father Collins Park, Clongriffin, Dublin 13 on Sunday evening.

He is described as being 5'7", with dark hair with brown eyes.

When last seen Gheorghe was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.