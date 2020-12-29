Kildare Fire Service marks the departure of two colleagues

Kildare Fire Service marked the departure of two colleagues in recent days.

Claire McGree is leaving Monasterevin Fire Station and was presented with a plaque by A/SO Brian Morrissey on behalf of the crew of Kilo Echo 1|5.

A Fire Service spokesperson said: "On behalf of Kildare Fire Service, and the crews within, we want to wish Claire the very best of luck for the future.

"We want to thank her for the work and laughter she provided over her years in the service!"

Meanwhile in Athy, Michael O'Connor said his final farewells to his Kilo Echo 1|3 crew in Athy as he moves onto new ventures.

Michael began his career back in 2009 and since then has worked himself up the ladder to a Driver Mechanic position.

The Fire Service said: "Michael is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to fire related duties and always wished to progress further and further to provide a better service for his local community.

"He is a very well liked individual in the service, not only in his own station, but that around the county too and was never shy of sharing his passion for the role of firefighter with whoever he spoke to.

"On behalf of the Athy crew, A/SO Phil Foley presented him with a plaque to thank him for all that he had done for his station and community.

"We would like to wish Michael the very best for the future in everything he does. You will be missed from the Kildare Fire Service by all, those stepping up after you have some big boots to fill!"





