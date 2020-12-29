M7 driver could face six months in jail in New Year after unbelievable speed detected over Christmas

A driver is facing very serious penalties in court after his vehicle was detected at over 50% the maximum speed limit on the M7 over Christmas.

Naas Roads Policing said they stopped the motorist after a speed of 181km per hour was recorded on the motorway which has a legal speed limit of 120km per hour.

The incident happened during the Christmas period.

Because of the level of the speed recorded, the driver was arrested and charged for dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act.

The vehicle was also impounded for not being taxed.

Naas Gardaí said the driver could now face fine of €5,000 or six months in Jail.