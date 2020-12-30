Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 30

The death has occurred of Helen Brennan (née Martindale)

The Streams, Caragh, Kildare



Brennan (nee Martindale), Helen, The Streams, Caragh, Co. Kildare and late of Yorkshire, England, December 29th 2020, peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Aidan, son Rory, daughter Niamh, sister Louise, brother Matthew, father in law, mother in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Helen. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Helen's Funeral Service can be viewed on Thursday (Dec. 31st) at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://vimeo.com/event/139693.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.



The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) COYNE

Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare



The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) Coyne, Sr. Colette de st Albert P S D P, Little Sisters of the Poor in her 98th year. Formerly of Allenwood North and more recently the Holy Family Convent Philadelphia, U.S.A.Trish died, peacefully, on December 25th 2020, in the loving care of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Chester Avenue. She is sadly missed by her surviving sisters, Kathleen, Bernie, Lucy, Marcella and Colette, her extended family and a wide circle of friends in Ireland, England and the U.S.A.

Her funeral service and burial will take place in Philadelphia.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Tony) GORDON

Coolagh Road, Kilmeague, Kildare / Brittas, Dublin



Gordon Christopher (Tony), 24th December 2020, (late of Coolagh Road, Kilmeague and Brittas, Co. Dublin) peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Linda) and loving dad of Orla, Gail and Dean. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, son, sister Margaret, brothers Michael and Frank, sons-in-law Alan and Anthony, daughter-in-law Marcella, grandchildren Dillon, Stephanie, Luke, Finn, Christopher, Shane, Alanna and Lily-May, great-grandchildren Brogan, Maya and Rowan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Christopher's family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Christopher would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below.

To view Christopher’s funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am please click on the following link; https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart



The death has occurred of Elizabeth ( Eilish ) Holton (née Harris)

Cloona, Enfield, Kildare



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Eilish) Holton (nee Harris), Cloona House, Enfield, Co. Kildare and late of Cloncurry, Enfield Co. Kildare, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Newpark Care Centre, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband William, sons Dermot and Paddy, brother Joseph, sisters in law Bridget Cusack and Bridget Harris and, brother in law Pat Saunders. Sadly missed by her loving family, Eamon, Jimmy, Liam, John, Tommy, Mick, Joe, Brendan, Kevin, Mary, Anne, Frank, Vincent, Larry and David, brother Michael, sister Mary (Saunders), daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eilish Rest in Peace

Eilish's Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid 19 restrictions at 1.30pm on Thursday, December 31st, in the Church of the Holy Family Kilshanroe Enfield.Those who would like to attend the funeral,but due to the current situation cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Eilish's family in the "condolences"section below. A live stream of Eilish's funeral mass can be viewed at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The death has occurred of Cecil Mullen

Mullingar, Westmeath / Kildare



The death has occurred of Cecil Mullen, Tucson, Arizona, USA and formerly of Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar and Kilcullen, Newbridge and Naas, Co. Kildare. Died December 26th in Tucson. Loving father of Sharon and Shane. Cecil will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, their mother Ann, brother Roy, son in law Gary, his three doting grandchildren Isabella, Olivia and Gavin, sisters in law Mary and Teresa Mullen (Ireland) and Rene Mullen (England), Eilish Lenihan (Tucson), Eileen Fagan (Athlone), brothers in law Donal Foley (Turin) and Oliver Foley (Mullingar), nephews and nieces in Ireland, England and Isle of Wight, extended family and many friends.

May Cecil rest in peace



The death has occurred of Susan (Susie) MURRAY (née Daniels)

Beaumont, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



MURRAY, Susan (Susie), (nee Daniels), (of Beaumont, Dublin 9, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, and former member of the Dorothy Daniels Travelling Show), passed peacefully at Navan Road Community Unit (Cuan Ros) on December 28th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robin; very sadly missed by her children John, Alison, Declan and Aoibhinn, daughter-in-law Trish, son-in-law Amed, granddaughters Rosie, Carol and Rachel, and all in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private Service will take place for the immediate family only. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, the service can be viewed via webcam on Wednesday, December 30th, at 10am by visiting www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence section below. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Focus Ireland via www.focusireland.ie/donate/

The above link is taken from the Church website which is provided and managed by the Church. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.