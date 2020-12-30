It may take up to a month to fix broken public lights, meeting told

It can take up to nearly a month to fix a public light in the Kildare and Newbridge municipal areas, a recent meeting was told.

Cllr Mark Stafford had raised the issue at a municipal district meeting on December 16 by querying the number of public lights in working order given the unprecedented numbers of people walking in the evenings.

The Council responded that, as of December 8, there were 94 lighting faults reported across the Municipal District.

An official added that the average response time to a lighting fault is around 28 days.

The monthly meeting that high density areas may be prioritised and see a shorter response time than 28 days.

The local authority added that focus can be given to the main walking areas throughout the county, however this may have a negative impact on repairs in housing estates and lights in rural locations.