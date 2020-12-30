Winter is coming... Advance forecaster warns of -6 temperatures and possibly "severe weather" in mid January

We could see temperatures plunge to -6 degrees Celsius at night in coming days, an advance weather forecaster has warned.

And Irish Weather Online experts have also cautioned about "severe winter weather" in mid January.

Met Eireann has predicted very cold weather until early next week with frost and ice.

However Irish Weather Online forecasters have studied weather charts for the next two weeks at least and are predicting increasingly cold conditions.

A spokesperson said: "The outlook calls for a continuation of the cold spell with more of an anticyclonic influence, perhaps dropping overnight lows into the -6 C range.

"Daytime temperatures will remain about 2-5 C.

"Isolated snow showers are likely but mainly in streamers coming in from the Irish Sea, affecting mostly central Leinster.

"At first, nothing too heavy is expected, but the charts show this cold spell undergoing periodic reinforcements and there could be even colder and more severe winter weather in mid-January if the guidance proves correct."

Storm Emma and the Beast from the East blanketed Kildare in snow in February/March 2018 and triggered an extremely rare Status Red Weather Warning from Met Eireann.

Coming days

Meanwhile Met Eireann said it will be cold for the rest of the week with frost or ice at night. Forecasters said there will be showery conditions mixed with a lot of dry and bright weather.

Tomorrow (New Year's Eve) will be dry with clear spells in many areas with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Friday (New Year's Day) will be a dry, bright day for many areas with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.



Friday night will turn very cold with frost and ice forming. Lowest temperatures will drop between -2 to +2 degrees.