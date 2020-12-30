Gardaí make drugs seizure after man drops cardboard box and runs away

Gardaí arrested and charged one man aged in his 20s and seized an estimated €316,500 of suspected cannabis herb yesterday.

While conducted mobile patrols in a housing estate in Tallaght yesterday morning at approximately 11.30am, Gardaí observed a man discard a large cardboard box and flee the area on foot.

Gardaí pursued the man on foot and he was apprehended a short distance away.

A search was conducted of the discarded cardboard box and approximately €316,500 of suspected cannabis herb was seized. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) this morning.