4X4 vehicle with no insurance for 20 months seized in Newbridge

A 4X4 vehicle which was uninsured for nearly two years was seized in Newbridge.

Athy Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Newbridge at the time.

The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow.

Failure to have motor insurance or driving without insurance can result in a fine of up to €5,000, 5 penalty points and

At the discretion of the court, a term of imprisonment may be imposed not exceeding 6 months.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit seized two cars after their drivers were found to be Unaccompanied Learners.

Gardaí reminded motorists that if you hold a learner permit you must be accompanied by a qualified driver.