Man dies after shooting incident in Clonee, Meath

A man has died following a shooting incident in Clonee, Co Meath, today.

The Garda Press Office said: “At approximately 12.15pm, today Wednesday 30th December 2020, Gardaí responded to reports of a public order incident at a business premises in Hartstown.

Reports were that a male, in his late twenties, armed with a knife was at the scene.

Uniform, unarmed Gardaí responded to the scene and a foot chase ensued. The male threatened unarmed Gardaí with the knife.

Members of the Armed Support Unit arrived at a scene in Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15. The Armed Support Unit were also threatened with a knife and implemented a graduated policing response where the use of less-than-lethal force options was initially administered in an effort to resolve the incident. The less-than-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful, and a number of shots were discharged from an official Garda firearm at approximately 12.35pm.

The male was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics, Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics. He was transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead this afternoon.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission have been notified of the incident and are currently in attendance at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.”