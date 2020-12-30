Kildare pub owners asked to clarify planning status of outdoor seating

The owners of a well known Clane pub have been asked to clarify the planning status of its outdoor seating area following a planning application for a cover for it with solar panels.

Clane Inn Limited, trading as Jones’ bar, applied on November 2 last for a 214 square metre “protective” structure which would have 356 kwp (180 sqm) of solar panels on top of it.

The well known Main Street Clane pub is on the register of protected structures.

On December 18, Kildare County Council asked Clane Inn to clarify the planning status of the raised outdoor seating area and in the event of it being unauthorised to “regularise the development.”