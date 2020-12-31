Deaths in County Kildare. Rest In Peace.

Denise McCormack

Denise McCormack, Dara Park, Newbridge

December 29. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving parents John and Dolores, sisters Louise, Debbie and Leanne, brothers-in-law Paddy, Michael and Danny, nieces Shauna, Keri, Lily, Poppy, Abi and Riley, nephews Adam and Jack, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Lucy (Esther) McCarthy (née Coyne), Confey, Leixlip, / Allenwood

December 30th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital. Beloved wife of David and much loved mother of Joseph, Colette, Tilly, Gerard and the late Anna. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Lucy’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St. Raphael’s, St. John of God’s Services, Celbridge.

Cora McCann (née Stone), Maynooth / Dublin

December 30. Peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late Bryan, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Adrienne, son Bryan, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren Michael, Emma and April, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Cora. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section at RIP.ie. Cora's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning (January 2nd) at 11am by going to www.maynoothparish.org. Those who would like to line the route as the funeral cortege leaves St. Mary's Church, Maynooth to go to Laraghbryan Cemetery may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Cecil Mullen, Mullingar / Kildare

The death has occurred of Cecil Mullen (ex Leinster Leader), Tucson, Arizona, USA and formerly of Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar and Kilcullen, Newbridge and Naas. Died December 26th in Tucson. Loving father of Sharon and Shane. Cecil will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, their mother Ann, brother Roy, son in law Gary, his three doting grandchildren Isabella, Olivia and Gavin, sisters in law Mary and Teresa Mullen (Ireland) and Rene Mullen (England), Eilish Lenihan (Tucson), Eileen Fagan (Athlone), brothers in law Donal Foley (Turin) and Oliver Foley (Mullingar), nephews and nieces in Ireland, England and Isle of Wight, extended family and many friends.