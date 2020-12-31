Anger over shooting of buzzard in County Kildare

An animal charity has strongly criticised the shooting of a buzzard County Kildare.

The buzzard is recovering thanks to care provided Grey Abbey Vets in Kildare town and MiNihgtVet, Kildare town, an out of hours veterinary emergency service providing overnight and weekend care.

The Kildare Animal Foundation said it is “saddened and outraged by the shooting of a buzzard” yesterday.

A representative added: “our wildlife is in enough trouble without these mindless acts against our native species. This is a crime.”

An x ray image of the wounded bird

The incident has been reported to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The KAF thanked the person who found the brid for contacting its helpline and Greyabbey and MiNightVet for their “outstanding care and professionalism in helping save the buzzard’s life.”