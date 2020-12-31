Eight people with Covid-19 are being treated in Naas Hospital

There were eight people with Covid-19 being treated at Naas Hospital yesterday.

The most recent figures available from the HSE show that the facility is among the least affected by the coronavirus in the country.

By contract there were 69 patients at Beaumont Hospital on Dublin’s northside, the worst hit hospital in Ireland yesterday.

In Letterkenny, there were 39 coronavirus patients.

There were no Covid-19 patients at Tullamore Hospital while Portlaoise Hospital had four yesterday evening.