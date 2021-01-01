15 people found by gardaí in second Kildare shebeen

A suspected shebeen premises operating close to Kildare town was uncovered by gardaí last night.

The premises was searched on foot of a warrant at approximately 8.30 pm.

Gardaí carried out the search and met with approximately 15 people socialising in a shed at the rear of a house. The shed had all the trappings of a traditional pub.

Gardaí took details of all persons present within the shed.

Another view of the shebeen

They also seized the intoxicating liquor, the drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Investigations ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

On October 23 gardaí conducted a search of a suspected shebeen premises operating near Athy .

It occured after gardaí became aware through social media that the premises was operating contrary to the Liquor Licensing Regulations and that members of the public were congregating there in contravention of the Health Act 1947.

They found a fully operational bar.