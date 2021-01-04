Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since after Christmas

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Gheorghe Virvara, aged 36, who is missing from the Burnell Court area of the Malahide Road, Dublin 17.

He was last seen at Father Collins Park, Clongriffin, Dublin 13 on the evening of Sunday, December 27, and has yet to be located.

He is described as being 5'7", with dark hair with brown eyes.

When last seen Gheorghe was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike runners.

It's understood from enquiries that Mr Virvara may have been in the vicinity of Howth, Co Dublin at about 6pm on Sunday, December 27th.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.