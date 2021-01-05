Local Gardaí continue to assist people during Level 5 lockdown

Kildare Gardaí are continuing to assist vulnerable members of the community who may feel isolated or require help during Level 5 restrictions.

Under current restrictions, persons should not leave their homes except for essential journeys or to avail of outdoor physical exercise within 5km of their home.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The Covid-19 pandemic remains a real threat to all citizens, and particularly the most vulnerable in our society.

"As a community based police service, local Gardai will continue to maintain personal interactions and where needed to assist and support people.

"As we have said before "at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated”.

"Any person with concerns for themselves or for a neighbour should contact their local Garda station, Contact details, including email contact, for all Garda stations can be found on the Garda website or in any phonebook."

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "I would like to remind people, particularly at this time of the year, that their local Gardaí are here for them.

"Whether that this collecting their prescription, or some fuel, or even a socially distanced chat. Please do not hesitate to contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”

An Garda Síochána re-iterated the basic public health guidelines:

• minimise in person contacts

• wear a face covering

• wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly dirty

• practise good respiratory hygiene, that is, when coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – discard tissue immediately into a closed bin and clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

• maintain physical distancing, that is, leave at least 2 metres (6 feet) distance between yourself and other people, particularly those who are coughing, sneezing and have a fever

• avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth – if you touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your contaminated hands, you can transfer the virus from the surface to yourself. If you feel unwell, don't risk it – stay home and contact your GP

Gardaí are carrying out intensive mobile high visibility checkpoints within local areas to engage, explain and encourage persons to support public health guidelines.

There will be high-visibility patrolling in key public areas such as parks and recreational areas. This will see Gardai continue to work with individuals, communities and businesses in supporting each other during the move to Level 5 of Plan for Living with Covid-19.