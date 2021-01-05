Tonight set to be coldest night of winter so far as big freeze continues

Temperatures could drop to around -7C in some areas overnight as the recent cold snap continues.

Met Éireann said it be very cold today in general with frost and ice clearing slowly in some areas and with highest temperatures of 4C.



Bands of mixed wintry showers will continue to feed into Kildare and central Leinster from the Irish Sea and snow is only likely briefly in mixtures, or on hills, according to Irish Weather Online.

However Met Eireanb said it will be bitterly cold tonight with lowest temperatures of at least -5C and possibly colder in some parts of the country.

Scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet or snow will to affect eastern and southeastern counties and it will be coldest in Connacht and Ulster.

The frost and ice will persist tomorrow and temperatures will remain below or near freezing in parts of the midlands and west.

On Thursday morning, rain, sleet and snow will continue to move southwards and will clear in the afternoon with sunny spells and some wintry showers in Ulster and Connacht and daytime temperatures of just 2-4C.

The cold weather will continue into Friday with a widespread severe frost on Friday night and lowest temperatures of around -4C.