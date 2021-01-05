Suspect sought in connection with burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary and unauthorised taking of a vehicle that occurred on the Lower Kilmacud Road in Dundrum, Dublin on October 9th 2020.

There were two male suspects involved.

During the burglary entry was gained through a rear window and a number of other items were stolen.

An attempt was then made to take the car in the driveway but this was interrupted by the Injured Party who observed the two suspects.

The suspects left on foot following a chase by the Injured Party.

The attempt to take the car was unsuccessful but a number of other items were taken from the house during the course of the burglary and some damage was done to the vehicle.

Description of suspect:

- In his late 20’s and around 6ft in height

- 80 – 85kg in weight with an athletic build

- Brown eyes with a small bump on the bridge of his nose.

- He had cropped brown hair with a curled fringe

- He was wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a white-hooded jacket with a colourful design and black runners

Gardaí at Blackrock Garda Station are Investigating 01 666 5200