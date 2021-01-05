Kildare family in the running in Ireland’s Fittest Family TV show

Ireland's Fittest Family has returned with host Mairead Ronan and coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O'Rourke, and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Each year, the competition begins with a group of 15-20 families, all of whom will be put through extreme endurance challenges in new locations around the country, from steep sand dunes to airports to Irish bogs and a 180-metre ski slope.

This year's series of Ireland’s Fittest Family was filmed over the course of three weeks in August at the new hub at Hell & Back in Kilruddery, Co Wicklow.

Set across acres of land at the foothills of the Wicklow mountains, this is the perfect location to put the families through their paces.

Included this year is the Miley family from Kildare.



Liam (59) is a self-employed lorry and crane driver. He is an ex-Kildare footballer from 1988-1993, played for St. Laurence's club until the age of 53 and won his first championship at the age of 51. Admits that he is not the best swimmer.

Jean (25) is a trainee accountant. She is described as being as strong runner. She used to play football and won a club Leinster medal as a part of her local team.

Niamh (19) is a student in LIT studying Early Childhood. She admits she is the least athletic of the family but is stronger than her older sister. The family describe her as a "the comedian of the family".

Darragh (22) is an electrician. He is six foot and is described as "the powerhouse of the family and a man of few words." He plays GAA football for his local club.