Search goes on for missing Kilcock man

UPDATE TUESDAY EVENING: A body has been located in the search for missing Kilcock man Brian Coyne, RIP

A fresh appeal for information about a County Kildare man has been made. Brian Coyne, 24, has not been since for over a week now.

Both the gardaí and Brian's family are concerned about his welfare and have asked members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

They are extremely concerned for his welfare.

To date a total of three missing person appeals have been made since his disappearance.

Brian has not been since he left his home on December 27.

According to a statement from gardaí, he left his phone at home when he left the house on 27 December, further worrying his desperate family.

CCTV footage released by the gardaí shows Brian walking along the Meath Bridge in Kilcock at 6.09pm on the evening of 27 December.

This is currently the last known sighting of the missing man.

Gardaí have also urged farmers in the area to check any outhouses or large fields on their properties in the hope that Brian may be located.

Also people across the country and people across the country are asked to watch for him in their local communities.

Brian is described in a missing person's report as being 5'11" in height, with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Superdry jacket, grey and wine-coloured hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms, a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe, and blue and white runners.

Launching the appeal for information, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and Brian's family are concerned.

“Anyone who may recognise Brian from the CCTV still or who was in the area of Meath Bridge between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, December 27 is asked to contact gardaí.”

Anyone with information as to Brian's whereabouts are urged to immediately contact Gardaí in Leixlip garda station on 01 666 7800, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Family member Declan thanked the public for their “amazing support” and said he expects more CCTV footage from the area to be analysed and made available shortly. He also asked that people light a candle to keep Brian front and centre in everyone's mind and to share information about the case on social media platforms.