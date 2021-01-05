Family makes appeal for information after New Year's Eve burglary in Newbridge home

The family of an elderly couple who were robbed of some of their life savings by a gang on New Year’s Eve have appealed for help to bring the culprits to justice.

A large amount of cash was taken when four or five men forced their way into the home of the residents of Páirc Mhuire in Newbridge at just after 5pm on December 31.



A major garda investigation led by a detective inspector is underway into the aggravated burglary of Joe and Evelyn, whose family has asked that their surname not be revealed.



What is believed to be a firearm was pointed at Joe during the horrific incident, according to granddaughter Emma Campbell.



Eye-witnesses



Emma appealed for information from the local community or any potential eye-witnesses who saw anything suspicious in Pairc Mhuire between 5pm and 6.30pm on the evening in question.

Joe, who is aged 93, was “roughed up” by gang members and he and his wife (89) were later treated for shock by paramedics.

Emma told the Leader: “This could have happened to anybody’s parents or grandparents who are cocooning alone at home due to Covid-19.

“You always hear about these break-ins but you never think that it could happen to your family.



Long established estate

“Pairc Mhuire is a long established estate where everybody knows everybody so hopefully somebody saw something and will come forward confidentially to gardai, however small they think the information is.”

Emma said her grandparents are active and alert people despite their age, but they have been traumatised by the incident.

She paid tribute to the local community who have supported the family in recent days.

Gardaí said the gang, wearing balaclavas and gloves, were armed with what was believed to be a firearm when they forced their way in the house.

Officers said a large amount of cash was taken during the robbery.



Contact Gardaí

Gardaí appealed to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Emma said that the elderly couple were resting by the fire when Joe answered a knock on the door, thinking it was family members to wish him a happy New Year.

She said: “The gang members were physical with my poor grandfather who’s quite frail and restrained him holding a firearm towards him while restraining my grandmother also in their living room.

“The others went upstairs and robbed a large amount of cash my grandparents had in savings.

“Furthermore, they turned the place upside down and left. My grandfather was ruffled and in shock but managed to go into his neighbours to ask for help.”

Emma also praised gardaí and paramedics who were very quick on the scene to help treat her grandparents and make sure they were looked after.



Vulnerable



She continued: “These men had obviously marked my grandparents’ house out as vulnerable and knew what they were doing, it was very well planned.

“I’m asking anyone in the Newbridge area who may have seen anything unusual at all to please contact Newbridge Garda Station.

“It can be an anonymous call if you have anything to report about seeing these men, they had an escape vehicle which we don’t have any details of.

“No matter how small you may think your information or sighting.”

Emma said that gardaí were trying to establish how the gang arrived to and left the area.

She told the Leader: “We have no idea who these people were. Someone has to have seen something. Both my grandparents are OK now and been looked after by family at present.

“We are very lucky that they are strong and have recovered as well as they have to this point.

“It was a very traumatic experience for them and they were very brave.

“We are keeping an eye on them and the gardaí have been fantastic in terms of carrying out patrols in the area for peace of mind.

“They neighbours and the community in general have been so good to my grandparents at this time.”

Joe and Evelyn have six children, 10 grandchildren and several more great grandchildren but have been socially distanced from their family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emma said: “We all say hello from the front gate because if you have schoolchildren in your house, then unfortunately you are a risk factor to them.



Cocooners



“It shows how vulnerable people cocooning at home are to burglaries but the golden rule is never have any valuables especially large sums of cash in your house.

“Elderly people may not be as good with internet banking as the rest of us but keeping a lot of money in the house is a bad idea because then you are a target for burglaries.”