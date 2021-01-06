Kildare students compete in virtual Young Scientist Exhibition which opens today

Also taking place on the first day of the virtual exhibition is a show on how to become an Astronaut by Irish astronaut Norah Patton and Mark Langtry the Science Guy, the Institute of Physics Lightening Show and a ‘Connecting Women in Technology Event’ called Tech Starter at 7pm.

Speaking ahead of the Connecting Women In Technology (CWIT) Tech Starter event Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science commented “We are more aware than ever of the central role of science in our lives. Today’s event is designed to support and encourage students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

The new and emerging technologies of the 21st century have developed at unprecedented pace and have transformed the way that we all live and work. Digitalisation is here to stay and will be a key influence on our economy and our society. That is why we need young people like the students at this event to develop the skills for a more digitised future and to reach for the great possibility it presents.

We need lots of different role models to be visible and to show the next generation that they can also follow their dreams in science. We have to deal with the gender gap that persists in the sector.

Currently just over a third of STEM academic staff members in Irish universities are women. I am determined we need to do better here, and believe strongly in the maxim - if you can’t see it, you can’t be it.”

What’s On - Day 1 @ BTYSTE

Wednesday 6th January 2021

9am: Our Amazing Universe: A journey of discovery - Travel through space and time to learn about some of the amazing discoveries we have made about our own Solar System and out into interstellar space and the universe beyond

10am: Irish astronaut Norah Patton and Mark Langtry the Science Guy will take to the stage for Spaced Out at Explorium

11:30am: Interview Series: John Monahan – Tune in for a discussion with the first ever winner of the Young Scientist

12pm: Institute of Physics Lightening Show - Explore the wonders of Electricity with the in this electrifying display of one of natures’ most exciting phenomenon

1pm: President Michael D Higgins to give Opening Address at BTYSTE 2021 Opening Ceremony – live on BTYSTE website and on Facebook Live

2pm: Winner of ‘Irish Scientists Have Talent’, Danielle Wilcox and Telescopic show

3pm: Science of Sport with Mark Langtry

4pm: Molecules to Medicine: Making medicines in a global pandemic – Join Professor Luke O’Neill as he chairs a panel discussion on making medicines in a global pandemic

7pm: Tech Starter event opened by Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science