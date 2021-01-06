Post mortem due after man dies in single vehicle collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single car collision in Moyvane, Co Kerry earlier today.

At approximately 12:40am Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted to a single car collision on Main Street, Moyvane.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The local Coroner has been notified.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A Garda forensic collision investigator will examination the scene this morning. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on +353 68 50827, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.