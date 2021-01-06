Council gives green light to convert farm stable into holiday homes

Planning permission has been granted by Kildare Co Council to convert farm buildings into holiday homes.

Approval was sought to change the use of a farm stable and coach house into five holiday dwelling units at Bishopsland House in Ballymore Eustace.

The holiday homes proposed would comprise of three two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

The planning application stated that a new internal road and wastewater treatment system will be built.

The estimated construction cost of the project is around €350,000, according to construction information database, Construction Information Services.

The planning application was lodged in May last and permission was granted before Christmas.

The floor area of the development will be 440 square metres.