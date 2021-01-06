Naas Hospital has one of lowest numbers of Covid-19 patients despite jump in local cases

There are currently five Covid-19 confirmed patients at Naas Hospital, according to HSE figures.

This is the fifth lowest number in a table of 29 hospitals with Covid-19 confirmed patients.

Patients living in Co Kildare may also be admitted to Tallaght General Hospital or the Midland Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise or Tullamore.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Naas Hospital is very low compared to an increase in Covid-19 cases across Kildare this week.

There were 323 new Covid-19 cases in Kildare on both Sunday and Monday as well as 114 on Saturday and 47 on Friday.



Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and Cork University Hospital have the most Covid-19 confirmed patients with 82 and 78 respectively.

There are also three patients suspected of having the virus at Naas Hospital.

Naas Hospital currently has 14 general beds and two critical care beds which are vacant.

As of 2pm yesterday, overall 840 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations took place in the 24 hours to yesterday.