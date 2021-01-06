LATEST: Two Weather Warnings issued for Kildare and rest of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued two separate Status Yellow Weather Warnings for Low Temperature and for Snow/Ice from 8pm this evening to 10am tomorrow.

Forecasters said conditions will be very cold with levels falling to -3 or -4 degrees Celsius.

The experts added that snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions.

Tonight

According to Met Eireann, frost and icy stretches will set in early after dark under clear skies.

Light winds will allow some patches of freezing fog to develop.

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will edge down from the northwest later in the night leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees are expected.

Tomorrow

Snow will accumulate in some areas in the morning as the rain and sleet clears southeastwards.

Brighter conditions with sunny spells will develop during the afternoon.

It will be another cold day with highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees, in moderate northwesterly breezes.