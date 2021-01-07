Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, January 7

The death has occurred of Rose Bean (née Cusker)

Moortown, Celbridge, Kildare



Bean (nee Cusker), Rose, Moortown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, January 6th 2021, peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving children Joseph, David, Thomas, Violet & Rosemary, sons in law Frank and Fergal, daughter-in-law Finola, grandchildren Megan, Richard, Luca and Eliza, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private funeral will take place for Rose. For those that cannot attend please leave a message in the Condolence section below. Rose's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by going to www.celstra.ie.

The death has occurred of Captain Peter Bright

Kill, Kildare



Peter Leonard Bright, The Gables, Kill, Co. Kildare, formerly of Chelsea, London, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a bravely borne short illness, on Tuesday 5th January 2021 in the wonderful care of the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty (née Foley), dearly loved father of Lisa, Ciara, David & predeceased son John and adored grandad of Finn, Will, Leila, Eva, Shauna & Katie. He will be sadly missed by his sons-in-law Sean & Paschal & daughter-in-law Magda, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends, especially lifetime friend John O’Brien, London.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The family wish to thank everyone for their kind support at this sad time. Removal from his home on Friday, 8th January, at 11.30a.m to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for a family only Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route to the church. Burial afterwards in St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of John (The Hob) Byrne

Moone, Kildare



John (The Hob) Byrne, Hoberstown, Moone, Co. Kildare. Who died 5th January 2021 at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Mick, sister Rose, sisters-in-law Mary and Betty (Byrne) nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Moone on Friday, 8th January, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 10 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for John's family at the bottom of the page, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

The death has occurred of Eithne Daly (née Mulvanny)

Morganstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Daly (Mulvanny) Eithne, age 101, Morganstown, Ballymore Eustace, Naas, Co. Kildare. 6th January 2021. Wife of the late Joe and mother of Tommy and Liam. Will be dearly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, grandchildren Gavin, Ciara, Fiona, Kevin, Siobhan and Conor, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Mark and Laura, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Predeceased by daughter in law Catherine.

May Eithne Rest in Peace

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace on Friday arriving for 11.00 Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Eithne, the Funeral Mass is for immediate family only (10 persons). Those who would have liked to attended funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

he death has occurred of John (Sean) Gavin

Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin, Dublin / Rathangan, Kildare



Gavin (Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin, Dublin, formerly Rathangan, Co. Kildare) 3rd January 2021. Suddenly, at his residence. John (Sean) will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marguerite, loving family Alison and Jack, their partners Anthony and Jessie, grandson Kai, sisters, Mary, Margaret, brother Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences below. The Mass may be viewed on Saturday at 10.30am by visiting; https://www.churchservices.tv/ionaroad and cremation service at 11.40am using the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery.