Cash taken in burglary in Clane

Cash was stolen during a burglary in Clane on Tuesday evening, gardaí have confirmed.

No arrests have been made yet and officers have appealed for information on the incident.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, 5th January, 2021, at a residence in Clane, County Kildare.

"It's reported a sum of cash was taken.

"No injuries to persons or damage to property was reported.

"No arrests have been made to date.

"Investigations are ongoing."