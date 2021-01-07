Kildare nursing home residents and staff to get Covid-19 vaccines today

Curragh Lawn Nursing Home between Newbridge and Kilcullen will be the first facility in Co Kildare to receive the Covid-19 vaccination today.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived last night and was immediately placed in an ultra low temperature fridge.

The rollout of the vaccine will then continue to all nursing homes in the county as part of a nationwide programme.

The first batches of the arrived in Ireland on Stephen's Day and must be administered in two doses, a fortnight apart.

The Curragh Lawn Nursing Home said: "We are all set to be the first Nursing Home in CHO7 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine.

"It has been an amazing few days getting ready! Thank you to everyone for your well wishes and support.

"We are honoured and very excited to be part of this momentous fight against Covid-19.

"For our residents, it ensures their safety and freedom to get back to doing the activities they love most and obviously seeing family and friends with less restriction.

"For our staff it means we have almost reached the end of a very difficult year."

Minister of State Martin Heydon said: "I'm delighted for the great team and residents at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home ahead of their very special day.

"Well done to Liam, Miriam, Valerie and all of the staff for their care and dedication throughout this pandemic and long before it."

The published schedule of the Kildare nursing home vaccination rollout is below:

Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip: 14/01/2021;

St Vincent's, Athy, January 14/01/2021;

Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare: 18/01/2021;

Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare: 19/01/2021;

Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy: 20/01/2021;

Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas: 21/01/2021;

Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge: 25/01/2021;

Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge: 26/01/2021;

Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane: 28/01/2021;

Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas: 29/01/2021;

Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas: 19/01/2021;

Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare: 20/01/2021;

Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth: 21/01/2021;

Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin: 22/01/2021;

Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock: 25/01/2021;

Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock: 26/01/2021;

Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, the Curragh: 28/01/2021;

Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge: 29/01/2021;

TLC Centre Maynooth: 18/01/2021;

Mountpleasant Lodge, Kilcock: 21/01/2021;

Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home: 22/01/2021;

Maynooth Community Unit: 28/01/2021.